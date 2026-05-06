Tamil Nadu Election: Vijay likely to form government tomorrow

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who made a memorable debut in politics by breaking the (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) traditional duopoly in the Tamil Nadu state, is likely to form a government as early as May 7, sources said.

The TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118.

Congress (which has 5 seats) has now decided to back Vijay - taking the seat count to 113. TVK insiders had told NDTV that they are counting on backing from other key DMK allies - CPI (two seats), CPM (two seats), and VCK (two seats).

While DMK won only 59 seats, Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold, Kolathur seat, to TVK. The AIADMK won 47 seats.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan said Vijay’s big win in Tamil Nadu is not only an effect of a ‘Vijay wave’ but also an “anti-wave against MK Stalin, the misgovernance of the DMK, and the highly disturbed law-and-order situation”.

“Vijay has made his mark in one shot. He achieved significant numbers, even though he fell short by 10. He will receive support, and he should run a good government,” he said.

Source: NDTV

-- Agencies