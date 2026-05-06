Sri Lanka, Pakistan hold talks to strengthen defence cooperation, training and regional security

The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General Nayyar Naseer, HI (M), (Retd), has paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Ministry of Defence.

Upon arrival, the Defence Secretary welcomed the High Commissioner and extended his best wishes for the commencement of his diplomatic tenure in Sri Lanka.

Discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, particularly in the areas of defence cooperation, training, and regional security, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Both parties exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration between the two nations, the Ministry added.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Ms. Zunaira Latif, and the Defence Attaché of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.