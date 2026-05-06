Corruption case against former Minister Kumara Jayakody to be heard on June 17

The Colombo High Court has fixed June 17 to hear the corruption case filed against former Minister Kumara Jayakody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The case was taken up today (06) before High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela.

After considering the submissions made, the judge ordered the Bribery Commission to provide all necessary documents required for the trial to the defense within two weeks.

Thereafter, the judge concluded the pre-trial conference and ordered that the trial will commence on June 17.

The judge also ordered that summons be issued directing two prosecution witnesses to appear before court on that date.

According to the charges, the accused, while serving as Procurement and Import Manager at the Lanka Fertilizer Company in 2016, allegedly caused a loss of over Rs. 8,85 million to the government by acting in a manner that provided an undue advantage to a private company during a procurement process related to carpeting work at the Hunupitiya warehouse complex.

Charges have been filed under allegations of corruption, and further proceedings will continue before the Colombo High Court, Ada Derana reporter said.