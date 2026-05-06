Individual posing as doctor nabbed in Polonnaruwa following criminal probe

Individual posing as doctor nabbed in Polonnaruwa following criminal probe

May 6, 2026   12:09 pm

An individual allegedly posing as a doctor and linked to several criminal offences has been arrested by the Polonnaruwa Divisional Crime Investigation Division, police said.

The 59-year-old suspect, a resident of Pannala, Kurunegala, has been taken into custody in Polonnaruwa.

According to police, the suspect had previously been arrested by several police stations including Borella, Kandy, Minuwangoda and Divulapitiya in connection with various crimes. Initial investigations have also revealed that he had served a two-year prison term.

Police further stated that a number of items were recovered from the suspect at the time of arrest, including a stethoscope, a medical uniform and a forged identification card.

Investigations have also uncovered that the suspect had been impersonating a doctor working in the maternity ward of the Hingurakgoda Hospital.

He is due to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court today (06), while further investigations are ongoing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin