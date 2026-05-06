Individual posing as doctor nabbed in Polonnaruwa following criminal probe

An individual allegedly posing as a doctor and linked to several criminal offences has been arrested by the Polonnaruwa Divisional Crime Investigation Division, police said.

The 59-year-old suspect, a resident of Pannala, Kurunegala, has been taken into custody in Polonnaruwa.

According to police, the suspect had previously been arrested by several police stations including Borella, Kandy, Minuwangoda and Divulapitiya in connection with various crimes. Initial investigations have also revealed that he had served a two-year prison term.

Police further stated that a number of items were recovered from the suspect at the time of arrest, including a stethoscope, a medical uniform and a forged identification card.

Investigations have also uncovered that the suspect had been impersonating a doctor working in the maternity ward of the Hingurakgoda Hospital.

He is due to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court today (06), while further investigations are ongoing.