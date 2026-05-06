Gold prices in Sri Lanka climb following global market increase

The price of gold in the local market has increased significantly, following a spike in prices in the international market.

According to traders at the Colombo Pettah market, the price of gold in Sri Lanka has increased by Rs. 7,000 today.

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Pettah market was recorded at Rs. 363,400.

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 388,000 yesterday, has increased to Rs. 395,000 today, according to traders.