French vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz, several crew members wounded

French vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz, several crew members wounded

May 6, 2026   01:06 pm

A French shipping firm says crew members aboard one of its cargo ships were injured and the vessel was damaged when it was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

The CMA San Antonio was transiting the strait yesterday and is thought to have been struck by a projectile.

“The injured crew members have been evacuated and are provided with the necessary medical care,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

“CMA CGM is closely monitoring the situation and remains fully mobilized alongside the crew,” it added.

The maritime agency responsible for the waterway, UKMTO, reported a cargo ship being struck by an “unknown projectile” on Tuesday, without naming the vessel involved.

Source: CNN
-- Agencies

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