Opposition seeks debate on Executive encroachment on Judiciary

A motion requesting a debate condemning the encroachments made by the Executive on the Judiciary, was submitted to the Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne today (06) by a group of opposition parliamentarians.

The motion, prepared on the instructions of the Opposition Leader, was submitted to the Speaker by Chief Opposition Whip Gayantha Karunathilaka, Deputy Opposition Whips J.C. Alawathuwala and Ajith P. Perera, and several other opposition MPs.