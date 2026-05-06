Litro gas prices to remain unchanged for May

The Litro Gas Company has decided not to make any revisions to domestic Litro LP gas prices for the month of May, the Chairman of Litro Gas Lanka Limited, Channa Gunawardana said.

The company stated that despite rising international gas prices and challenging exchange rate conditions, the decision not to revise the price at this time was taken with the aim of providing relief to the consumers.

The current prices fixed for April 2026 will remain unchanged for May 2026, Gunawardana said.

Accordingly, for the Colombo District, the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder remains at Rs. 4,765, while a 5 kg cylinder will continue to be sold at Rs. 1,910 and a 2.3 kg cylinder at Rs. 890.