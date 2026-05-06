Brent oil drops below $100 on US-Iran deal hopes

Brent oil drops below $100 on US-Iran deal hopes

May 6, 2026   04:39 pm

Oil prices dived on Wednesday, with international benchmark Brent sliding under $100 a barrel, on fresh hopes for an end to the Middle East war.

Brent North Sea crude slumped 9.3 percent to $99.64 a barrel, while the main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, plunged 10.7 percent to $91.33.

Washington believes it is close to reaching an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, according to US news outlet Axios.

Source: AFP

--Agencies 

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