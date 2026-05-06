Hambantota Bird Park owner released from illegal motorcycles case

The Hambantota Magistrate’s Court today ordered the release of the three suspects, including owner of the Hambantota Bird Park, who had been accused of illegally importing 21 motorcycles, including 11 high-capacity bikes.

The order was issued after considering the facts presented before the court when officers of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) informed the court that they would not be maintaining the complaint.

Officers attached to the CCIB had seized 21 motorcycles worth around Rs. 250 million from the premises of the Hambantota Bird Park, and also arrested two employees, on July 12, 2025.

Following further investigations, the owner of the Bird Park, Ajith Gallage, was also arrested and remanded in custody.

The suspects were later released on bail, and the case was subsequently heard before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the main suspect, the owner of the Hambantota Bird Park, along with the storekeeper and another employee, were released from charges filed against them, including the alleged importation, possession and assembly of unauthorized motorcycles.