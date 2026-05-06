US President Donald Trump posted on social media Wednesday that the war with Iran could soon end and oil and natural gas shipments could restart, if Iran accepts a reported agreement that he did not detail.

“If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before,” Trump’s post said.

The White House believes it is nearing an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum to end the war, according to reporting by Axios.

It said provisions include a moratorium on Iranian uranium enrichment, a lifting of U.S. sanctions and the distribution of frozen Iranian funds and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for ships.

Trump wrote that it was “perhaps a big assumption” that Iran would agree to the terms being offered by the United States.

The White House did not respond to questions about the possible agreement.

Trump said early Wednesday it was “too soon” to consider face-to-face peace talks with Iran, despite reports that Washington and Tehran were nearing a framework agreement to end their 67-day conflict.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump dismissed the prospect of sending representatives to Pakistan for another round of negotiations after sources in Islamabad said a tentative deal was close.

“I don’t think so,” Trump said, adding: “I think we’ll do it— it’s too far. No, it’s too much.”

Earlier on Truth Social, Trump warned that any agreement depended on Iran accepting terms already discussed.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end,” he wrote, adding that otherwise “the bombing starts” at a “much higher level and intensity.”

Trump has previously said he would consider traveling to Pakistan to sign a formal agreement, citing the role of Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, in mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

--Agencies