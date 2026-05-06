A delegation led by the World Bank Country Manager for Sri Lanka, Gevorg Sargsyan, has reportedly met with the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, this morning (06) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the meeting, special attention was given to the reform and modernisation initiatives relating to revenue-generating state institutions, as well as programmes aimed at safeguarding the integrity of public sector employees, the President’s Media Division said.

Discussions also focused on the progress of programmes related to the reform and modernisation of government revenue-generating institutions, including the provision of World Bank assistance for those initiatives.

Attention was further drawn to the work of the Revenue Administration Reform and Modernisation Bureau established under the Presidential Secretariat for the purpose of reforming and modernising state institutions.

Discussions were also held on future collaboration between the World Bank and the bureau, the statement said.

The importance of World Bank representatives engaging with programmes linked to the Internal Affairs Units established to safeguard the integrity of officials in state institutions was also discussed further during the meeting.

Also present at the occasion were Gevorg Sargsyan, Country Manager of the World Bank; Senior Economists Richard Walker and Anthony Obeyesekere; and Governance Specialist Till Hartman.

--PMD