Sri Lanka Police says it will implement a special traffic management plan within Colombo on May 7 and 8 in view of the official visit of the President of Vietnam to Sri Lanka.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on the night of May 7 during the arrival motorcade from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to central Colombo, and again on the morning and evening of May 8 during official movements to the Presidential Secretariat, the Colombo Public Library, Parliament of Sri Lanka and the President’s House.

According to the Police Media Division, traffic limitations may be imposed on the affected roads during the specified periods on May 7 and 8 due to VIP security arrangements.

Heavy vehicles will be barred from the relevant routes two hours prior to VIP movements, while other vehicles will face temporary restrictions during convoy transit, it added.

Motorists have been advised to use designated alternative routes during the specified periods, while the police have requested the public to cooperate in order to minimize inconvenience.

See below for the full traffic plan:

Media on 2026.05.06 at 2150 Traffic Management Plan by poornima