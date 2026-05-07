Vietnamese President to arrive in Sri Lanka today

The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee and President of Vietnam, To Lam, is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tonight (07) for an official visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Nearly 200 members are reportedly expected to be part of the visiting delegation.

President To Lam is also scheduled to address the Parliament of Sri Lanka tomorrow (08).

According to the Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Trinh Thi Tam, the visit is expected to generate fresh momentum and cooperation frameworks, delivering breakthroughs in key sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, aviation, and logistics, via concrete agreements.

It also looks set to open new avenues, particularly in the digital economy, innovation, and energy transition that match the development needs of both countries in the coming years, she added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police said a special traffic plan will be implemented within Colombo today and tomorrow in view of the Vietnamese President’s visit to the country.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on the tonight during the arrival motorcade from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to central Colombo, and again on the morning and evening of tomorrow (8) during official movements to the Presidential Secretariat, the Colombo Public Library, Parliament of Sri Lanka and the President’s House.

According to the Police Media Division, traffic limitations may be imposed on the affected roads during the specified periods on May 7 and 8 due to VIP security arrangements.

Heavy vehicles will be barred from the relevant routes two hours prior to VIP movements, while other vehicles will face temporary restrictions during convoy transit, it added.

Motorists have been advised to use designated alternative routes during the specified periods, while the police have requested the public to cooperate in order to minimize inconvenience.

See below for the full traffic plan:

Media on 2026.05.06 at 2150 Traffic Management Plan by poornima