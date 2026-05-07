NPP councillor resigns from Kurunegala Municipal Council

NPP councillor resigns from Kurunegala Municipal Council

May 7, 2026   09:34 am

A Municipal Councillor representing the National People’s Power (NPP) in the Kurunegala Municipal Council, B. W. Premachandra, has resigned from his position.

Kurunegala Mayor and Attorney-at-Law Ananda Sahabandu said the relevant resignation letter was handed over to him yesterday (06) by Premachandra.

Premachandra stated that he decided to resign due to the failure to curb irregular governance, fraud, corruption and wastage within the Municipal Council.

He had been elected to the Kurunegala Municipal Council after securing the highest number of preferential votes from the Gangoda Division No. 1.

In his resignation letter, Premachandra cited several issues, including illegal trading, unauthorized constructions, irregular fuel usage, irregular overtime payments, officials reporting for duty and leaving early, the inability to maintain cleanliness in the city and various other concerns as reasons for stepping down.

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