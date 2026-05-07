Govt. to introduce major higher education reforms aligned with school education changes - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the Government has planned to introduce relevant changes in the higher education sector in alignment with the new reforms being implemented in the primary and secondary education sectors.

The Prime Minister made these remarks in parliament while responding to questions raised by Member of Parliament Manjula Sugath Rathnayaka, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“A special expert committee appointed for this purpose has been in operation over the past six months, and based on the report of this panel, existing issues in the higher education sector will be identified and the necessary reforms will be implemented.

“A total number of 281,810 students sat for the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, of whom 176,538 qualified for university admission. Following the subject streams, the number of qualified students is as follows: 32,935 in Biological Sciences, 23,012 in Physical Sciences, 39,608 in Commerce, 58,269 in Arts, 4,199 in the General Stream, 12,472 in Engineering Technology, and 6,043 in Bio-Systems Technology and 42,937 students are expected to be admitted to universities.



“While ensuring the quality of education, the Government gives priority to improving facilities for university students. It has also been decided to maintain the intake for first-degree admissions at the same level as in previous years.

“A new course in Geographic Information Systems has been introduced at the University of Ruhuna, and a course in Electronic and Intelligent Systems Engineering has been introduced at the University of Peradeniya from the academic year 2025/2026. Fifty students will be enrolled for each of these new programmes. Steps have already been completed to release the cut-off marks and forward the registration lists to the respective universities.

“Responding to a question raised by the Member of Parliament K. Kader Mastan regarding preschool education, the Prime Minister stated:



“As most preschools in the country are managed by the private sector, the Ministry currently has no provision to offer permanent appointments or salaries to their staff. However, steps are already being taken to provide a certain allowance to volunteer teachers in selected preschools under Provincial Councils.

“By 2027, the entire preschool education system is expected to undergo comprehensive reform, with necessary measures being jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

“In addition, based on the recommendations of the National Education Commission, a national policy to regulate preschool education is scheduled to be established in 2026. Under this policy, teacher guidelines and model activity manuals are being prepared, along with plans to conduct teacher training programmes at the provincial level.

“Commenting on volunteer teachers, the Prime Minister emphasized that, in accordance with the Cabinet decision dated 04.01.2007, the policy of not recruiting any volunteer teachers beyond the approved 4,700 teacher aides will continue to be implemented.”