Sri Lanka and Türkiye strengthen bilateral ties at second round of political consultations

The Second Round of Political Consultations between the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Republic of Türkiye was successfully held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye in Ankara.

The consultations, held on May 05, 2026, were co-chaired by Director General of the Europe and North America Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, Sugeeshwara Gunaratna and Director General for South Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Ambassador Cihad Erginay, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism.

The consultations marked a significant milestone in the longstanding and cordial relations between Sri Lanka and Türkiye, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to further deepen cooperation based on mutual respect, shared values, and common interests.

Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue to review progress and identify new avenues for collaboration, building on the strong historical foundations of bilateral relations, the statement said.

During the consultations, the two delegations engaged in comprehensive and forward looking discussions covering a wide spectrum of areas, including bilateral political relations, trade and economic cooperation, defence collaboration, connectivity and maritime affairs, education, science and technology, and regional and multilateral issues.

Opportunities for expanding investments and joint ventures were also explored, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, tourism, logistics, and technology, according to the statement.

Moreover, it said that Sri Lanka expressed appreciation for the humanitarian assistance extended by the Government of Türkiye in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, and both sides discussed avenues for further cooperation in reconstruction and development initiatives.

The consultations also noted the steady progress in defence and security cooperation, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening institutional linkages and capacity-building efforts.

Discussions further focused on enhancing connectivity and maritime cooperation, including leveraging existing direct air links between Istanbul and Colombo and exploring collaboration in maritime services and the blue economy.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of advancing cooperation in higher education, vocational training, and scientific research, including the early finalization of pending bilateral agreements, the statement said.

The two delegations exchanged views on regional and global developments, including developments in West Asia, South Asia, and the Indian Ocean region, and reaffirmed their commitment to working closely within the United Nations and other multilateral fora on issues of mutual interest.

Both sides reiterated their adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, international law, and multilateral cooperation, it added.

The successful convening of the Second Round of Political Consultations reflects the strong political will on both sides to elevate bilateral relations to new heights, guided by a shared vision of sustainable development, regional stability, and mutual prosperity.

The Sri Lanka delegation comprised of Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Türkiye Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Minister Nilusha Dilmini and First Secretary Commercial Dilanga Hettiarachchi.

During the visit, Director General Sugeeshwara Gunaratna also met with the Director General for Humanitarian and Technical Assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Korhan Karakoç and Vice President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), Dr. Ali Ercan, to discuss post-Ditwah assistance to Sri Lanka.