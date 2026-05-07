Prices of multiple food items to increase from midnight today

The All Ceylon Restaurant Owners’ Association has decided to increase the prices of Fried Rice, Biryani, and Nasi Goreng by Rs. 25 with effect from midnight today (07).

The association also announced price increases for plain tea and milk tea at restaurants operating using Laughs Gas cylinders.

Chairman of the association, Harshana Rukshan, stated that around 25% to 30% of eateries and restaurants use Laughs gas cylinders and are finding it increasingly difficult to bear the rising cost of LP gas.

Accordingly, the price of plain tea at such outlets has been increased by Rs. 5, while milk tea prices have gone up by Rs. 10.

Meanwhile, the prices of short eats have been increased by Rs. 5, he said.

However, the association noted that there will be no price increase for ‘Egg Rotis’ and ‘Parathas’.