Bribery Comm. refiles case against ex-CBSL Governor Cabraal

Bribery Comm. refiles case against ex-CBSL Governor Cabraal

May 7, 2026   02:42 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has once again refiled a case before the Colombo High Court against former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, alleging that the purchase of Greek T-bond investments in 2012 at a time when Greece was facing a severe economic crisis caused a loss of more than Rs. 1.84 billion to the Sri Lankan government.

The case has been filed under Section 67(5) of the Anti-Corruption Act after he allegedly failed to comply with a court-imposed condition requiring the deposit of Rs. 100 million within three months. 

Although the CIABOC had earlier moved to withdraw the case subject to the payment of Rs. 100 million being made, legal proceedings were reinitiated before the High Court after Cabraal failed to deposit the relevant amount within the agreed period of time.

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