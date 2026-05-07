Four schools in Deniyaya closed tomorrow due to spread of illness

Four schools in Deniyaya closed tomorrow due to spread of illness

May 7, 2026   04:58 pm

Four schools in the Deniyaya Educational Zone will remain closed tomorrow (May 08) following the advice of the Governor of the Southern Province, due to the spread of a fever-related illness, says the Zonal Education Director of Deniyaya. 

Deniyaya Zonal Education Director Nishaka Hettigoda stated that this decision was taken as a measure to control the spread of the disease on the recommendation of health authorities.

Accordingly, Deniyaya Central College, Deniyaya Rajapaksa Maha Vidyalaya, Deniyaya St. Matthew’s Bilingual Maha Vidyalaya and Pallegama Siddhartha Vidyalaya will be closed tomorrow.

Ada Derana reporter said that this measure has been taken after considering the spike in the spread of the disease among students and teachers in the relevant schools.

The health officials are requesting parents to follow health instructions to control the spread of the disease and to refer their children for medical treatment immediately if they have symptoms.

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