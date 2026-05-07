Warm weather advisory for parts of the country

A warm weather advisory has been issued for residents of the Sabaragamuwa, Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern provinces and Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Accordingly, the heat index, the temperature felt by the human body, is likely to increase up to the ‘Caution Level’ at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts during the daytime tomorrow (06).

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature, and this is the condition that is felt on your body, according to the Met Department.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities.