UNICEF has welcomed the Cabinet’s recent approval of the Global Charter for Child Care Reforms — a landmark decision that strengthens protection for children and builds momentum for Sri Lanka’s existing Alternative Care Policy.

Over the years, UNICEF has partnered with the Government of Sri Lanka to advance care reform. This includes supporting the development of the National Alternative Care Policy, the national census of residential care institutions, and provincial action plans that have led to a 30 per cent reduction in the number of children in institutional care since 2018, it said in a statement.

More than 6,000 children have been prevented from entering institutions, and around 2,000 children have been reunified with their families in the past five years. UNICEF Sri Lanka said these achievements demonstrate what is possible when leadership, evidence, and partnership come together.

“Yet, more than 8,000 children in Sri Lanka still grow up in residential care, most with at least one living parent. Their placement often reflects poverty, violence and abuse, stigma, or gaps in community-based services,” it said.

UNICEF said the Global Charter provides a valuable framework for addressing these issues. Its principles — preventing unnecessary family–child separation, prioritizing family-based care, and progressively moving away from institutionalization — aligns with the Alternative Care Policy ongoing reforms.

“While policies are essential, the real difference lies in financing and implementation — strengthening case management systems, expanding family support services, and ensuring that every child can grow up in a safe and supportive family environment.”

UNICEF said it stands ready to continue supporting the Government, provincial authorities, and civil society partners to translate this commitment into lasting change for children.