President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tonight (07) on a state visit.

The state visit by the President of Vietnam is being undertaken at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, extended during his state visit to Vietnam in 2025, in commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

The President’s Media Division said this visit assumes special significance as it takes place at a time when Sri Lanka is steadily progressing towards economic stability under the present Government. It also marks the first visit by a Vietnamese President to Sri Lanka in 15 years.

Recognising Vietnam’s strong political and economic vision, which has positioned the country as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a major global manufacturing hub, the state visit by the Vietnamese President is expected to provide a significant opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The visit is also expected to support Sri Lanka’s industrialisation drive and efforts to expand access to foreign markets, it said.

In particular, the visit will provide an opportunity for Sri Lanka to benefit from Vietnam’s experience in the manufacturing and export sectors, while also promoting direct foreign investment between the two countries. Enhanced cooperation in areas such as agricultural modernisation and tourism is expected to create new employment opportunities.

Furthermore, closer ties with Vietnam, a leading trade hub in the Southeast Asian region, are expected to open new avenues for Sri Lanka’s access to international markets.

In addition, Vietnam’s strong industrial base and technological advancement are expected to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to introduce new technologies to small and medium-sized enterprises. Strengthening bilateral trade agreements between the two countries will also create greater opportunities for Sri Lankan products to access the Vietnamese market.

Furthermore, cooperation and knowledge-sharing in sectors such as the digital economy and information technology will help open pathways for Sri Lankan youth to enter the global employment market. Accordingly, this diplomatic engagement can be regarded as a valuable opportunity to build a long-term strategic partnership aimed at advancing the economic prosperity of both nations.

The official welcome ceremony for the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, will be held tomorrow (08) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Following the ceremony, President To Lam and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on a range of matters of mutual importance. Subsequently, discussions between the Vietnamese delegation and representatives of the Government of Sri Lanka are also expected to take place, covering several key areas of cooperation.

Following these high-level diplomatic discussions, several Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to further expand cooperation across multiple sectors. Thereafter, the two leaders are scheduled to make a joint media statement.

Thereafter, the President of Vietnam is scheduled to pay floral tribute to the statue of Ho Chi Minh located within the premises of the Colombo Public Library. He will also visit the Vietnam–Ho Chi Minh Space at the same library, which features a collection of historical photographs.

Thereafter, the President of Vietnam is scheduled to deliver a special address to the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, along with other political representatives, are scheduled to hold a series of discussions with the President of Vietnam tomorrow (08).

The President of Vietnam is also scheduled to attend a photographic exhibition at the Hilton Colombo Hotel, which highlights the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam as well as their shared cultural identity.

He will further visit an exhibition showcasing Vietnamese products, traditional handicrafts and modern industrial innovations, reflecting the country’s economic and technological development.

Thereafter, President To Lam is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Sri Lanka–Vietnam Trade, Investment and Tourism Forum. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is also expected to address the forum.

During the event, the official launch of direct flight services between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi, operated by Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air, will be announced. Relevant agreements pertaining to the new air services are also expected to be exchanged on this occasion.

Following participation in the Sri Lanka–Vietnam Business Forum, the President of Vietnam and his delegation are scheduled to conclude their state visit and depart from Sri Lanka tomorrow (08) night.