Vietnam President To Lam arrives in Sri Lanka

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, arrived in Sri Lanka tonight (07) on a state visit.

Vietnamese President To Lam reportedly arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake accompanied by a delegation of 209.

The Vietnamese President and his delegation were on a tour of India before arriving in Sri Lanka, and accordingly, he arrived at BIA from Mumbai on Vietnam Airlines flight VN-1.

The Vietnamese President is also scheduled to address the Sri Lankan Parliament tomorrow (08).

The state visit by the President of Vietnam is being undertaken at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, extended during his state visit to Vietnam in 2025, in commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Viet Nam.

The President’s Media Division reported that this visit assumes special significance as it takes place at a time when Sri Lanka is steadily progressing towards economic stability under the present Government.

It also marks the first visit by a Vietnamese President to Sri Lanka in 15 years.

Recognising Vietnam’s strong political and economic vision, which has positioned the country as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a major global manufacturing hub, the state visit by the Vietnamese President is expected to provide a significant opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The visit is also expected to support Sri Lanka’s industrialisation drive and efforts to expand access to foreign markets, the PMD said.



The official welcome ceremony for the President of Vietnam will be held tomorrow (08) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Following the ceremony, President To Lam and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on a range of matters of mutual importance.

Subsequently, discussions between the Vietnamese delegation and representatives of the Government of Sri Lanka are also expected to take place, covering several key areas of cooperation.

Following these high-level diplomatic discussions, several Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to further expand cooperation across multiple sectors. Thereafter, the two leaders are scheduled to make a joint media statement.

Thereafter, the President of Vietnam is scheduled to pay floral tribute to the statue of Ho Chi Minh located within the premises of the Colombo Public Library. He will also visit the Vietnam–Ho Chi Minh Space at the same library, which features a collection of historical photographs.

Thereafter, the President of Vietnam is scheduled to deliver a special address to the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, along with other political representatives, are scheduled to hold a series of discussions with the President of Vietnam tomorrow (08).

The President of Vietnam is also scheduled to attend a photographic exhibition at the Hilton Colombo Hotel, which highlights the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam as well as their shared cultural identity.

He will further visit an exhibition showcasing Vietnamese products, traditional handicrafts and modern industrial innovations, reflecting the country’s economic and technological development.

Thereafter, President To Lam is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Sri Lanka–Vietnam Trade, Investment and Tourism Forum. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya is also expected to address the forum.

During the event, the official launch of direct flight services between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi, operated by Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air, will be announced. Relevant agreements pertaining to the new air services are also expected to be exchanged on this occasion.

Following participation in the Sri Lanka–Vietnam Business Forum, the President of Vietnam and his delegation are scheduled to conclude their state visit and depart from Sri Lanka tomorrow (08) night.