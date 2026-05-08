Explosion hits Netherlands largest political partys headquarters, police say

Explosion hits Netherlands largest political partys headquarters, police say

May 8, 2026   08:06 am

An explosion damaged the headquarters of the largest party in the Dutch parliament, D66, on Thursday evening, local police said, adding there were no injuries.

Police said a suspect had been arrested following the explosion, which happened at the party office in the ⁠centre of The Hague shortly after 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who is also the leader of D66, said a bomb made of fireworks had been thrown through the letterbox in the frontdoor of the building in what ⁠he described as “a cowardly act of intimidation.”

The centrist, pro-EU D66 party last year won the election in the Netherlands in a surprise victory ⁠over the far right Freedom Party led by nationalist Geert Wilders.

Its head office was also damaged ⁠during an anti-immigration protest last year, when protesters smashed the windows of the ⁠party seen by many on the far right as serving a progressive elite.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies  

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