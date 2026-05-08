Vietnamese President To Lam receives official state welcome; Set to address parliament today

The official state reception ceremony for President To Lam, who arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (07) on a three-day official visit, is currently being held today (08).

President To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, arrived in Sri Lanka last night on a state visit.

The Vietnamese President arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport accompanied by a delegation of 209 members.

In addition, President To Lam is scheduled to address the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (08).

At approximately 11.05 a.m., President To Lam is scheduled to arrive at Parliament and thereafter address the House.

Subsequently, from 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., seven Private Members’ Motions are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

The state visit is being undertaken at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, extended during his state visit to Vietnam in 2025, in commemoration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

According to the President’s Media Division, the visit assumes special significance as it takes place at a time when Sri Lanka is steadily progressing towards economic stability under the present Government.

The visit also marks the first visit by a Vietnamese President to Sri Lanka in 15 years.

Recognising Vietnam’s strong political and economic vision, which has positioned the country among the world’s fastest-growing economies and a major global manufacturing hub, President To Lam’s visit is expected to provide a significant opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.