Rajangane Saddharathana arrested over social media threats against Minister and IGP

Rajangane Saddharathana arrested over social media threats against Minister and IGP

May 8, 2026   09:20 am

Rajangane Saddharathana, a person in robes, has been arrested by the Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB) over allegations of issuing threats through social media against Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya, said Police.

On April 2, 2025, the Working Committee of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya decided to expel Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero from the Sangha (monastic community).

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero, who operates a YouTube channel and has previously made controversial statements on social media, has been at the centre of public attention and debate.

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