Sri Lanka and Vietnam sign five MoUs during state visit of President To Lam

Following the official state ceremony held to welcome the President of Vietnam, To Lam, who is currently undertaking a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two countries.

A total of five MoUs were exchanged during the event, covering a range of sectors:

• An agreement between the National Police Academy and the People’s Police Academy of Vietnam on cooperation in police training and scientific research.

• An MoU between the Ministry of Science and Technology of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam to enhance cooperation in science and technology.

• An agreement between the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs of Vietnam on cooperation in the development of the religious sector, student welfare, and the promotion and preservation of religious traditions.

• An MoU between the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Vietnam to strengthen cultural cooperation.

• An agreement between the Ministry of Health and Mass Media of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Vietnam on cooperation in the information and communication sectors.

Following the exchange of agreements, Vietnam also extended a fertilizer grant to Sri Lanka as a gesture of bilateral cooperation and support.