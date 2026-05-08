SC orders re-issuance of notice to ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The Supreme Court today directed the petitioning party to take steps to reissue notice to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has been named as a respondent in a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition.

The petition had been filed seeking an order to recover compensation funds allegedly paid unlawfully to former ministers and Members of Parliament whose houses were set on fire or damaged during the island-wide violence that erupted following the attack on the “Aragalaya” protest site on May 9, 2022.

The Supreme Court issued this order during the hearing of the Fundamental Rights petition, which was filed seeking a declaration that the payment of such compensation was unlawful, said Ada Derana reporter.