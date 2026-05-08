President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, To Lam, who arrived in Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit, is currently addressing the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, making a special statement in this regard, the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, said this is the first time in 11 years that a foreign head of state has addressed the country’s Parliament.

She noted that the last foreign leader to address the Sri Lankan Parliament was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Moreover, the Secretary General of Parliament said that all honours accorded to a head of state have been arranged for the visiting Vietnamese President at a special parliamentary ceremony.

Accordingly, arrangements were made to hold a street parade conducted by the tri-forces, following which the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, formally welcomed President To Lam.

Members of Parliament, Ambassadors, and other dignitaries attended the event.

The official state reception ceremony for the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, To Lam, who arrived in Sri Lanka last night (07) on a two-day official visit, was held this morning (08).

President To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, arrived in Sri Lanka last night on a state visit.

The Vietnamese President arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport accompanied by a delegation of 209 members.

At approximately 11.05 a.m., President To Lam arrived at Parliament and thereafter addressed the House.

Subsequently, from 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., seven Private Members’ Motions are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

The state visit is being undertaken at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, extended during his state visit to Vietnam in 2025, in commemoration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

According to the President’s Media Division, the visit assumes special significance as it takes place at a time when Sri Lanka is steadily progressing towards economic stability under the present government.

Recognising Vietnam’s strong political and economic vision, which has positioned the country among the world’s fastest-growing economies and a major global manufacturing hub, President To Lam’s visit is expected to provide a significant opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.