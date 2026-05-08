Sri Lanka and Vietnam aim for $ 1B trade by 2030, direct flights to begin this year

Sri Lanka and Vietnam aim for $ 1B trade by 2030, direct flights to begin this year

May 8, 2026   12:11 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that Vietnam Airlines will commence direct flights between Sri Lanka and Vietnam within this year. 

Speaking at a joint media event held with visiting President of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, he further stated that bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2030.

President Tô Lâm, in his remarks, noted that Vietnam seeks to further strengthen relations with Sri Lanka across all sectors, reaffirming the commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation.

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