Sri Lanka and Vietnam aim for $ 1B trade by 2030, direct flights to begin this year

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that Vietnam Airlines will commence direct flights between Sri Lanka and Vietnam within this year.

Speaking at a joint media event held with visiting President of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, he further stated that bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2030.

President Tô Lâm, in his remarks, noted that Vietnam seeks to further strengthen relations with Sri Lanka across all sectors, reaffirming the commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation.