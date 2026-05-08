Seven suspects arrested over drug network linked to Dubai Sudda

Seven suspects arrested over drug network linked to Dubai Sudda

May 8, 2026   01:45 pm

Bandaragama Police have arrested seven suspects, including the alleged key distributor linked to the drug trafficking network of the notorious large-scale drug trafficker known as ‘Dubai Sudda’, following a raid conducted at a suspected drug packaging location.

During the operation, the police recovered 50 grams of heroin and 25 grams of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine), valued at over Rs. 1.5 million, along with special paper and polythene materials used for packaging the drugs, four mobile phones, a car, and other equipment used in the packaging of narcotics.

The raid was carried out following information received by Bandaragama Police Officer-in-Charge (OIC), regarding suspicious activity at a residence located in the Alotiyawa area of Velmilla, Bandaragama.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, and Bandaragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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