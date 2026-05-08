Presidential Commission probing coal imports begins investigations

The Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate coal procurement between 2009 and April 16, 2026, has commenced its preliminary investigations.

The Presidential Commission has been established at the 5th Floor, Magistrate’s Court Complex, Hulftsdorp Courts Complex, Sanchi Arachchi Garden, Court Road, Colombo 12.

Accordingly, the Presidential Commission has requested the public and institutions to submit any information related to the matter before May 22, 2026.

The Presidential Commission was appointed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to investigate and examine alleged irregularities and illegal activities linked to coal imports, electricity generation using coal, and all related activities carried out between 2009 and April 16, 2026.