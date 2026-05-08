Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary, Sagara Kariyawasam, claims that the death of former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena seems suspicious.

Responding to questions from media following a press briefing at the party office, Kariyawasam stated that there are serious concerns surrounding the circumstances of Chandrasena’s death and the individuals who allegedly appeared as bail signatories to secure his bail.

He further stated that:

“Kapila Chandrasena was released on bail. However, after he was granted bail, a court order was reportedly issued yesterday (07) for his arrest. We have received information that a request has been made to keep him in remand custody until the conclusion of the case. That could mean remaining in remand prison for five or six years, because nobody knows when these cases will conclude.

There is also said to be an issue regarding the sureties. We looked into the matter and found that Kapila Chandrasena was granted bail while he was in remand custody. The question is who found and provided these two sureties for him. It is being alleged that they are fake sureties. A person in remand custody cannot search for sureties on his own. Therefore, an immediate investigation must be conducted into who arranged these two sureties for a person who was in remand custody.

According to the information we have received, the arrangement of these two sureties may itself be part of a conspiracy related to this matter. There are CCTV cameras in the court premises, so this can be investigated. Who provided these sureties within the court complex? Were prison officials involved in this? Or were officials from the CIABOC behind it? There is serious public suspicion regarding how the Commission came to know that these two individuals were of this nature.”

Accordingly, he further requested the court to immediately conduct an investigation into the process through which the two sureties had been provided.