Yoshithas money laundering case: Court to deliver decision on preliminary objections

Yoshithas money laundering case: Court to deliver decision on preliminary objections

May 8, 2026   04:21 pm

The Colombo High Court today (08) announced that its ruling on the preliminary objections raised in the case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, a son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, will be delivered on May 14, 2026. 

This was stated when the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga, Ada Derana reporter said. 

During the hearing, President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, appearing on behalf of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, informed the court that the first charge of “conspiracy” could no longer be maintained against his client since his grandmother Daisy Forrest, who had been named as a defendant in relation to that charge, had already been released from the case.

Accordingly, the defence has submitted preliminary objections stating that the “conspiracy” charge against Yoshitha Rajapaksa cannot proceed. Relevant documents pertaining to the objections were also handed over to the court by the defence counsel.

Responding to the submissions, Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, appearing for the prosecution, stated that the second defendant, Daisy Forrest, had been released from the case due to her deteriorating health condition.

He further argued that the circumstances surrounding her release were unrelated to the objections raised by the defence.

The Deputy Solicitor General requested that the case be called again next Monday in order to present the Attorney General’s position regarding the preliminary objections.

Accordingly, the judge ordered that the case be taken up on May 11 for the Attorney General’s submissions, while directing the defence to present its position on May 12.

The judge further stated that the court’s ruling on the preliminary objections will be delivered on May 14, 2026. 

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