3 people burned alive as volcano erupts in Indonesia, ash rises 10 km high

3 people burned alive as volcano erupts in Indonesia, ash rises 10 km high

May 8, 2026   04:46 pm

In a tragic incident that occurred in Indonesia, at least three people were burned alive when Mount Dukono volcano erupted suddenly. 

It is being reported that about 20 hikers climbed the mountain despite the warning and no-go zone. 

Suddenly, the volcano erupted, and immediately the sky was filled with ash and smoke, resulting in the death of three people, two of whom were tourists from Singapore. 

Officials say that many foreign tourists are ignoring the danger just to create social media content.

Source: India.com
--Agencies 

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