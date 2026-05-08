88-year-old woman found murdered in Tissamaharama

88-year-old woman found murdered in Tissamaharama

May 8, 2026   04:54 pm

Two people, including a woman, have died in separate incidents suspected murder reported from Pitigala and Tissamaharama areas.

In the Horangalla area of Pitigala, a 60-year-old man has been killed after being attacked using a sharp weapon, police said.

The incident is believed to have occurred following a dispute between two individuals that escalated. 

The suspect, who also sustained injuries in the incident, has been arrested and admitted to the Aluthgama Hospital.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a woman has also been found murdered inside a residence in the Gamunupura area of Tissamaharama.

Police said multiple cut injuries were observed on the victim’s body, and the suspect or suspects involved in the crime have not yet been identified.

The deceased has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the Gamunupura area, police stated.

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