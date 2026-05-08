Fever outbreak in Deniyaya identified as viral infection: Health officials

Health authorities say that a fever illness reported around the Kotapola Medical Officer of Health (MOH) area has been identified as a viral infection, according to Specialist Dr. Palitha Karunapema of the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.

He stated that 47 infected patients were reported during the past month.

Symptoms of the infection include fever, severe headache, and vomiting. Dr. Karunapema noted that the illness has mainly spread among schoolchildren aged 14–15 years.

He further said that those infected received treatment at the Deniyaya Base Hospital, and most of them have now recovered and been discharged.

The specialist added that the spread of the disease has shown a decline over the past 3–4 days, and that patients generally recover within 6–7 days with treatment.

According to health authorities, the infection is likely spreading through contaminated water or food. People in the affected areas have been urged to drink boiled and cooled water and maintain proper food hygiene.

However, he emphasized that there is no need for public panic, and anyone showing symptoms should seek medical advice.

Dr. Karunapema further clarified:

‘‘The illness has been identified as a meningitis-related viral infection. The main symptoms are fever, severe headache, and vomiting. As of yesterday, around 47 cases have been reported, all treated at the Deniyaya Base Hospital. Most of the patients are schoolchildren aged 14 to 15. They have recovered and returned home after treatment. We are also seeing a decrease in cases over the past few days. With treatment, recovery usually occurs within 6 to 7 days.

The virus is likely spreading through contaminated food or water. Therefore, we advise people in the area to drink boiled water and consume clean food. If symptoms appear, they should seek medical attention. So far, cases have been reported only from the Deniyaya area, and there is no need for people in other regions to be alarmed. The risk of spread appears to be decreasing, so there is no need for panic.’‘