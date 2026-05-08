Vietnam and Sri Lanka elevate ties to comprehensive partnership to boost trade, AI and tourism cooperation

The President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, announced that Vietnam and Sri Lanka have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations to a ‘‘Comprehensive Partnership,’’ marking a new phase in diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

President Tô Lâm arrived at the Parliament of Sri Lanka to address the Parliament today (08), and outlined plans to strengthen political and parliamentary ties, expand trade and investment, and enhance cooperation in agriculture, food security, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, green growth, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

He was received by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne. This marked the first occasion in 11 years that a foreign Head of State addressed the Parliament of Sri Lanka, the PM’s Office said.

Addressing Parliament, President Tô Lâm stated that although Vietnam and Sri Lanka are geographically distant, the two nations are closely connected through their shared histories, cultures, and aspirations for development.

He noted that both nations possess long-standing traditions and rich identities rooted in compassion, tolerance, and coexistence, while Buddhism and Eastern cultural values have nurtured peace, humanity, and community spirit in both societies.

The President emphasized the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka that flourished for more than half a century since 21 July 1970, recalling mark of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries last year, the statement said.

He also recalled President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to Vietnam and participation in the International Vesak Day celebrations held in Ho Chi Minh City.

President Tô Lâm further stated that the relationship between the two nations is built not only on diplomatic ties but also on mutual understanding, trust, and solidarity between the peoples of both countries.

President Tô Lâm further commented:

‘‘I would like to recall the development journey of Vietnam, particularly the ‘‘Doi Moi’’ reforms initiated nearly four decades ago.

Forty years ago, when Vietnam launched ‘Doi Moi’ (Renewal) in 1986, the country was facing numerous hardships. Vietnam had suffered from war, due to that infrastructure being destroyed, the economy was significantly declined, and the people were living in severe poverty. It was under such circumstances that Vietnam chose the path of ‘Doi Moi’.

‘Doi Moi’ fundamentally represented a new way of thinking. We realized that in order to develop our country, we had to face reality, assess existing conditions honestly, and reform institutions.

From a centrally planned economy, Vietnam gradually developed a socialist-oriented market economy. While the Government continued to guide the path, competitiveness, innovation, and international integration were encouraged.

In the agricultural sector, Vietnam empowered farmers and ensured food security, transforming itself from a food-deficient nation into one of the world’s leading agricultural exporters. In industry and services, the country opened its doors to investment and integrated into global value chains.

Today, Vietnam ranks among the world’s 32 largest economies. In 2025, our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached USD 514 billion, while per capita income exceeded USD 5,000. Vietnam is also among the world’s top 15 trading economies and is a member of more than 20 free trade agreements.



It is essential to strengthen internal capacities while integrating with the rest of the world. At the same time, development requires a stable, transparent, and fair legal foundation. Parliament plays a decisive role in this regard. Development is not merely about GDP growth; it is about providing people with better living standards, education, and employment opportunities. Food security and rural development are also essential for stability.

I am pleased to announce that Vietnam and Sri Lanka have agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a ‘Comprehensive Partnership’. This will mark a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.

Under this framework, we propose strengthening political and parliamentary cooperation; expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation, including increasing bilateral trade to USD 1 billion; accelerating cooperation in agriculture, food security, and rural development; developing emerging sectors such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and green growth; promoting educational, cultural, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, especially Buddhist and heritage tourism; and enhancing close collaboration at regional and international forums.’’

President Tô Lâm also requested the continued attention and support of the Government and people of Sri Lanka towards the Vietnamese community residing in Sri Lanka, the statement added.