Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that no definitive conclusion can be made at this stage regarding the death of former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena.

He said a conclusive statement could only be made following the post-mortem examination.

‘‘Investigations into the death have already commenced. The post-mortem examination is currently underway, and the Judicial Medical Officers will clarify the cause thereafter. Police have also launched investigations regarding the incident.’‘

Minister Ananda Wijepala was also questioned by journalists whether this situation could have been avoided if Kapila Chandrasena had been arrested yesterday when the warrant was issued.

In response, he replied that the police had already taken action regarding the matter because they were only informed about it yesterday evening and that the police may not have anticipated that such an incident would occur during the night as they may have planned to make the arrest the following morning.

‘‘He was a person who had previously been released from police custody, and there was a court order in place. You should seek clarification from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding this matter. However, no firm opinion can be expressed at this stage. A statement can only be made after the post-mortem examination is completed,’‘ the Minister added.