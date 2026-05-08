Kurunegala Deputy Mayor arrested over Rs. 3 million bribe

The Deputy Mayor of Kurunegala Municipal Council, Ashardeen Moinudeen, has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 3 million to award a tender to a businessman.

The arrest has been made in the Battaramulla area, while he was travelling to accept the bribe.

It is reported that the Deputy Mayor had allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for awarding the tender for cleaning the Kurunegala Bus Stand and maintaining its public toilets.

The suspect had allegedly requested Rs. 3 million upfront along with a monthly payment of Rs. 500,000 in order to award the tender.

Officials of the CIABOC stated that the suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (09).

Moinudeen had been elected to the Kurunegala Municipal Council representing the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC). Later, during the formation of the administration of the council, he reportedly had extended support to the National People’s Power (NPP), following which he was appointed as the Deputy Mayor.