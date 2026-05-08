Several homes inundated in Wellawaya as Kirindi Oya water levels rise rapidly

Heavy rainfall accompanied by torrential downpours has been reported since this afternoon (08) in the catchment areas of Wellawaya and the Kirindi Oya, resulting in a rapid rise in the water levels of the Kirindi Oya.

The Monaragala District Disaster Management Unit has issued a warning urging residents living along the banks of the Kirindi Oya to remain vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile, several houses in the Wellawaya area have already been inundated due to the overflow of the Kirindi Oya, and authorities warn that water levels may continue to rise further.