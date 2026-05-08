Pakistani, Sri Lankan armies conclude two-week joint counterterror exercise Shake Hands II

Pakistani and Sri Lankan armies on Thursday concluded a two-week joint counter-terror exercise “Shake Hands II” in the northwestern Tarbela city, the Pakistani military’s media wing said, noting that the event was aimed to harnessing military-to-military ties between both nations.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had close defense relations for years, with Islamabad assisting the Sri Lankan government in its 25-year-long conflict with Tamil separatist rebels.

The exercise began in Tarbela on Apr. 27 and concluded on Thursday, the Pakistani military’s media wing said, with combat teams from Pakistan’s Special Services Group, the Pakistan Army and Sri Lankan Special Forces participating in the event.

“The exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in counterterrorism operations through joint training, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among both the friendly countries,” the Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistani military’s media wing, said.

“The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.”

The Pakistani military regularly holds joint air, ground and sea exercises with friendly countries to enhance professional capabilities and interoperability among friend forces.

Last month, Pakistani and Egyptian armies conducted a joint counterterrorism exercise at Pakistan’s Special Operations School in Cherat to enhance interoperability, according to the ISPR.

Source: Arab News

--Agencies