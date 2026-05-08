Vietnamese President Tô Lâm concludes state visit to Sri Lanka

The delegation led by Tô Lâm, President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam has departed Sri Lanka, a short while ago, from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) successfully concluding the State Visit undertaken at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The visit by the Vietnamese President and the accompanying delegation further strengthened the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Viet Nam and Sri Lanka, while paving the way for numerous mutual benefits for the peoples of both countries, the Presidnet’s Media Division ( PMD) said.

This marked the first visit to Sri Lanka by a Vietnamese President in 15 years. The visit also comes at a significant moment as Sri Lanka continues its forward journey towards economic stability under the present Government.

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was present at the airport to bid farewell to the Vietnamese President and the delegation, the PMD added.