Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

May 9, 2026   06:35 am

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm, the Met. Department said. 

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts. 

Showers are likely in the Western, Southern and Northern provinces during the morning too, it added. 

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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