PUCSL to announce decision on special electricity tariff revision today

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said the proposed special electricity tariff revision for the year 2026 is scheduled to be announced today (09).

The revised cost estimate for electricity generation for the second quarter of this year was recently submitted to the PUCSL by National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd.



According to the PUCSL, the request for a tariff increase was based on higher cost of electricity generation resulting from increased fuel prices.

The period for submitting oral comments and suggestions on the proposed revision has also concluded recently.

However, the PUCSL has stated that losses attributed to inferior coal will not be added to the electricity tariff.

Meanwhile, the PUCSL had earlier approved the implementation of the electricity tariff revision for the second quarter of 2026, with effect from April 1, under which tariffs were increased by between 8% and 14.4%.