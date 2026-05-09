Fire breaks out at Jaffna Teaching Hospital

A sudden fire has reportedly broken out at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital during the early hours of today (09).

According to sources, the fire had originated in the hospital’s medical warehouse.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze were carried out jointly by the Jaffna Municipal Council Fire Brigade, hospital staff, security forces, and the police.

No information regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage has been revealed thus far, said Ada Derana reporter.