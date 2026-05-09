Post-mortem examination of Kapila Chandrasena scheduled for today

The post-mortem examination into the death of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, is scheduled to be conducted today (09).

Considering the facts presented by the Kollupitiya Police, who are conducting investigations into the incident, Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena ordered that the post-mortem examination be carried out by a five-member judicial medical board appointed by the Director of the Colombo National Hospital.

The Magistrate further directed that the findings of the examination be submitted to court by May 12.

The body of the former CEO was discovered last morning (08) at a residence located on Pedris Road, Kollupitiya.