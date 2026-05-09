Post-mortem examination of Kapila Chandrasena scheduled for today

Post-mortem examination of Kapila Chandrasena scheduled for today

May 9, 2026   08:43 am

The post-mortem examination into the death of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, is scheduled to be conducted today (09).

Considering the facts presented by the Kollupitiya Police, who are conducting investigations into the incident, Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena ordered that the post-mortem examination be carried out by a five-member judicial medical board appointed by the Director of the Colombo National Hospital.

The Magistrate further directed that the findings of the examination be submitted to court by May 12.

The body of the former CEO was discovered last morning (08) at a residence located on Pedris Road, Kollupitiya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ministers address questions on investigation into former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena's death (English)

Ministers address questions on investigation into former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena's death (English)

Ministers address questions on investigation into former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena's death (English)

Vietnam-Sri Lanka upgrade ties to Comprehensive Partnership during President Tô Lâms visit(English)

Vietnam-Sri Lanka upgrade ties to Comprehensive Partnership during President Tô Lâms visit(English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm