Spill gates opened at three major reservoirs amid adverse weather

Spill gates opened at three major reservoirs amid adverse weather

May 9, 2026   09:44 am

The Department of Irrigation said spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir, Lunugamvehera Reservoir and Rajanganaya Reservoir were opened from this morning (09) due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting the island.

The Department issued a statement this morning stating that four spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir have been opened by three feet each, releasing 8,400 cubic feet of water per second into the Deduru Oya.

At the Lunugamvehera Reservoir, six spill gates have been opened. Two gates have been raised by four feet each, while the remaining four gates have been opened by eight feet each, releasing 2,915 cubic feet of water per second.

As a result, the department has urged communities and water users along the banks of the Kirindi Oya to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, six sluice gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have also been opened. Four gates have been raised by two feet each, while the remaining two have been opened by three feet each, releasing 4,542 cubic feet of water per second, the department said. 

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