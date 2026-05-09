ACMC suspends party membership of Kurunegala Deputy Mayor arrested over bribe

ACMC suspends party membership of Kurunegala Deputy Mayor arrested over bribe

May 9, 2026   09:46 am

The party membership of the Deputy Mayor of the Kurunegala Municipal Council, Ashardeen Moinudeen, who was arrested on bribery charges, has been suspended with immediate effect.

He was elected to the Kurunegala Municipal Council representing the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and later extended his support to the National People’s Power (NPP) during the formation of the council administration. He subsequently assumed duties as the Deputy Mayor.

It is alleged that the suspect solicited a bribe in exchange for awarding tenders for the cleaning of the Kurunegala bus stand and public toilets.

The Deputy Mayor was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) yesterday (08) in the Battaramulla area while allegedly attempting to accept a bribe of Rs. 3 million.

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